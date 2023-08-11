College Station Man Arrested On A Charge Of Shooting A Mortar Firework That Struck A Bryan Police Officer

A Bryan police officer escaped serious injury the night of July 4th after he received multiple burns when he was struck by a mortar firework.

On Friday, the BPD arrest report was released of a College Station man who was charged with assaulting the officer and unlawful use of fireworks.

20 year old Neiman Drones was already in jail following his arrest by College Station police for evading and resisting arrest.

The BPD arrest report says patrol video captured the mortar flying across the street before striking the officer in the stomach.

The mortar then rolled down towards the officer’s left knee before exploding.

In addition to the officer being burned, his uniform was ruined.

This took place in the area of MLK and Military, a neighborhood where two years ago 15 officers responded to fireworks calls. Two officers were injured and nine people were arrested.

Drones, who is also awaiting two trials on misdemeanor charges of possessing marijuana, remained in jail as of Friday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $68,000 dollars.