College Station Man Arrested For Throwing An Ax At A College Station Police Officer

The results have been released of an officer involved shooting in College Station that took place more than two weeks ago.

According to CSPD social media, officers responded the morning of September 19 to a report of a man hallucinating inside a home.

One of the officers was met by the man who was holding an ax.

After the man began running towards the officer and refused multiple commands to drop the ax, the officer fired two shots, hitting the man in the torso.

During the shooting, the man threw the ax, which hit the officer in his lower left leg.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

The man who threw the ax, 27 year old Andrew Choi, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and taken to jail on a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant. Bond was set at $100,000 dollars.

The officer remains on paid administrative leave.