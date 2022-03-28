College Station Man Arrested For Refusing To Stay Away From A Church In The Northgate District

The third time a College Station man goes to a church in the Northgate district where he was not welcomed, he was arrested.

According to College Station police arrest reports, an officer was sent on March 11 to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

The officer was told about disturbing statements and comments made by a visitor that included what was considered an ominous warning that “something was going to go down” at the church.

The officer told the man he was not welcomed and needed to leave.

The Sunday before last (March 20), another officer was sent to the church when the man returned. When the man was given a criminal trespass warning, the man said he had freedom of religion and right to protest.

Last Wednesday afternoon (March 23), another officer returned to the church after the man was seen in the church’s kitchen.

According to the arrest report, when the man fought being placed in handcuffs, the officer delivered a knee strike to the man’s leg, struck his neck, then pinned him against a table. Then the officer asked and received assistance from a church volunteer to put the man in handcuffs.

26 year old Dennis Arce, who was arrested for criminal trespassing and resisting arrest remained in jail March 28 in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 dollars.