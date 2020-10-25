College Station Man Arrested For Intoxication Assault Now Charged With Manslaughter

College Station police announce the death of a passenger in a car crash early Friday morning and the arrest of the driver on a manslaughter charge.

A CSPD tweet identified the person who died was Ariana Lopez.

Lopez was in a car that struck a decorative light pole at Fairview and Luther.

The light pole came down on the car’s roof, collapsing it onto her head and causing a fractured skull.

The driver, 21 year old Joel Becerra of College Station, was initially arrested on a charge of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury.

Bond on the manslaughter charge was set at $50,000 dollars.

Original story:

College Station police report a car that struck a decorative light pole Friday morning just after three a.m. at Fairview and Luther.

The passenger went to the hospital with a fractured skull and the driver was arrested on a charge of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury.

According to the CSPD arrest report, medical professionals believe the severity of the passenger’s traumatic brain injury will result in permanent cognitive impairment.

According to CSPD tweets, the light pole came down on the car’s roof, collapsing it onto the passenger’s head.

The driver, 21 year old Joel Becerra of College Station, is in jail in lieu of a $20,000 dollar bond.