College Station Man Arrested For Intoxication Assault Following A Crash That Sends A Passenger To The Hospital With A Traumatic Brain Injury

College Station police report a car that struck a decorative light pole Friday morning just after three a.m. at Fairview and Luther.

The passenger went to the hospital with a fractured skull and the driver was arrested on a charge of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury.

According to the CSPD arrest report, medical professionals believe the severity of the passenger’s traumatic brain injury will result in permanent cognitive impairment.

According to CSPD tweets, the light pole came down on the car’s roof, collapsing it onto the passenger’s head.

The driver, 21 year old Joel Becerra of College Station, is in jail in lieu of a $20,000 dollar bond.