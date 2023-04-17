College Station Man Arrested For Firing A Shot That Comes Within Six Inches Of Hitting His Wife’s Head

April 17, 2023 Bill Oliver
Image from the College Station police department's Twitter account.
Photo of Michael Logan Molina from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
A College Station man went to jail last Thursday (April 13, 2023) on a charge of firing a rifle on Easter Sunday inside his house.

The arrest report from College Station police states the shot came within six inches of hitting his wife’s head.

Officers were sent to a neighbor’s house where the wife had run to.

A third party in the home at the time of the gunfire told officers he heard the shot and found an A-R 15 style rifle.

29 year old Michael Logan Molina was arrested on a charge of family violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As of Monday afternoon (April 17, 2023), Molina remained in jail in lieu of a $35,000 dollar bond.