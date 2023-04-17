College Station Man Arrested For Firing A Shot That Comes Within Six Inches Of Hitting His Wife’s Head

A College Station man went to jail last Thursday (April 13, 2023) on a charge of firing a rifle on Easter Sunday inside his house.

The arrest report from College Station police states the shot came within six inches of hitting his wife’s head.

Officers were sent to a neighbor’s house where the wife had run to.

A third party in the home at the time of the gunfire told officers he heard the shot and found an A-R 15 style rifle.

29 year old Michael Logan Molina was arrested on a charge of family violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As of Monday afternoon (April 17, 2023), Molina remained in jail in lieu of a $35,000 dollar bond.