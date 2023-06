A College Station man is arrested for drunk driving after striking another vehicle in the College Station Walmart parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the arrest report, 40 year-old Erich McIntosh had driven over the curb in the parking lot and struck another vehicle.

McIntosh was arrested and charged with DWI.

According to online court records, this was McIntosh’s 5th arrest in five years. He was held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000.