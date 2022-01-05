College Station Man Arrested for Assaulting Pregnant Woman

A College Station man is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman while she was holding a child in her lap.

According to the CSPD arrest report, officers responded to a residence on Luther Street for a 911 hang up.

On arrival, the victim told officers she and the father of her child were sitting outside on two patio chairs and began to argue. While she was holding her 20 month-old son, 35 year-old Billy Parnell struck her in the head twice with a closed fist.

Parnell was charged with assault of a pregnant person, endangering a child, obstruction or retaliation and parole violation.

According to online court records, this is his 23rd time in the Brazos County jail in 19 years.