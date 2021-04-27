College Station Man Arrested For Assaulting An Ex-Girlfriend Then Injuring An Elderly Man Who Intervened

A College Station man was arrested on charges of going into a local restaurant earlier this month, where he is accused of punching an ex-girlfriend and trying to drag her out, then causing injuries to a 65 year old man who intervened.

According to the College Station police arrest report, the man who intervened suffered substantial bruising to his left ribcage area, pain in both shoulders, and cuts to his left ear and left knee. That’s after the suspect tried to hit the bystander twice with a closed fist before the bystander pulled the suspect to the floor. Additional patrons were able to get the suspect out of the restaurant.

36 year old Seth Araguz was arrested last Friday on the charges from the April 3 incident. He was released from jail the next day after posting bonds totaling $80,000 dollars.