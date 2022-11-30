College Station Man Admits To A January Armed Robbery And Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping

A plea agreement has been reached in a Brazos County district court criminal case involving an armed robbery and attempted aggravated kidnapping that took place in the parking lot of the College Station Walmart.

42 year old Tyrone Rush of College Station, who admitted to the felony crimes that took place in late January, was sentenced to a total of 35 years.

A news release from the district attorney’s office stated Rush forced the victim inside her vehicle and at knife point demanded her keys.

After the victim refused to hand over the keys and said she was not going anywhere with him, Rush left with her credit cards.

While the victim was at the College Station police department, she received a credit card alert from a convenience store.

CSPD used surveillance video from local stores to identify Rush.

Then a Crime Stoppers tip resulted in his arrest.

The plea included a finding that he used a deadly weapon, which prosecutors say can be used against Rush when he becomes available for parole.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

On Monday, November 28, 2022, Tyrone Rush pled guilty to charges of Aggravated Robbery and Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison on both charges.

On January 27, 2022 at 10:00 in the morning, a female customer at the College Station Walmart was returning to her car in the parking lot when the defendant approached her and forced her into her vehicle. He made her move to the passenger seat and demanded her car keys. Fearing what would happen if she left the location, she refused to provide him with the keys. When she refused a second time, he produced a knife and threatened to kill her. She offered to give him her purse, credit cards, and keys, but again said she was not going anywhere with him. He then left on foot with her cards.

The victim drove to CSPD to report the incident. She noticed she was bleeding from a small cut on her thumb from the knife. While at CSPD, she got an alert that someone was attempting to use her credit card at a nearby Shell station. Video from local businesses provided officers with a suspect description that matched what the victim had described.

Stills from the surveillance videos were released to the public and a former co-worker identified the suspect as Tyrone Rush. The defendant was also identified from other sources. The victim was able to positively pick him out of a photo lineup. A warrant was issued for the defendant’s arrest.

With the help from a caller to Crime Stoppers, he was arrested on February 19, 2022. After his arrest, he admitted to a detective to robbing the victim. He denied trying to kidnap her. He later admitted to changing clothes and trying to use her credit card, but he denied ever threatening her or trying to force her to leave with him.

The defendant’s plea also included an affirmative finding on the use of a deadly weapon, subjecting him to aggravated time on his charges in regards to parole eligibility.

Assistant district attorney Brian Price issued the following statement: “In the midst of the most harrowing incident this victim had ever faced, she had the foresight and fortitude to not simply give up. She and her family were involved throughout this process and are grateful the defendant is off the streets for a significant period of time, while also sparing her a jury trial and letting her start the process of putting this nightmare behind her.”