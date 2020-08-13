College Station Man Accused Of Violating Protection Order By Calling Victim 22 Times

A College Station man arrested last Saturday morning on charges of hitting and scratching a woman’s face is also accused of calling the victim 44 times while he was in jail awaiting his booking.

22 year old Zohaib Ayub is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $9,000 dollars on charges of family violence assault causing injury and violating a protection order.

According to the College Station police arrest report, after the victim received a protection order against Ayub, he is accused of calling the woman 22 times.