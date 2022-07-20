College Station Man Accused Of Forging Signatures To Sell A Home

A College Station man is arrested on charges of fraudulently selling a home that he does not own.

According to the College Station police arrest report, 50 year old Lael Schiffhauer is accused of forging someone else’s name to be power of attorney and forging the homeowner’s name on the contract to sell a home.

The legal power of attorney told investigators she received a visit from a notary who said he made a “terrible mistake” by not witnessing the signature on the sales contract.

Schiffhauer was arrested Monday while walking down the road after he was unable to apply a $266,000 dollar check from the sale of the house towards the purchase of a motorhome.

According to the arrest report, Schiffhauer told officers he wanted to get back at those who had evicted him from the same home, which is located in College Station’s historic Southside neighborhood.

Schiffhauer was still in jail Wednesday where he is held in lieu of a $25,000 dollar bond.