College Station Man Accused Of More Than 30 Probation Violation Charges After Admitting To Causing A Fatal Crash

For the second time in as many months and the third time in 14 months, a College Station man is in jail following his admission to causing a crash in December 2017 that killed one and injured two others.

The Brazos County district attorney’s office accuses 21 year old Madeen Maredia of violating probation more than 30 times last year.

A plea agreement in November 2020 gave Maredia ten years of probation from a ten year prison sentence for manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is accused of consuming illegal drugs and/or alcohol 18 times, failing to submit to drug and alcohol tests nine times, and altering or attempting to alter results five times.

Among the 27 probation conditions from the plea agreement, Maredia did report to jail last month to serve time on the day before, the day of, and the day after the December 2017 crash on University near Tarrow. And Maredia served 60 days after entering the plea agreement.