College Station Little League Asks The City Council To Build More Youth Baseball Fields

The College Station city council hears from the scheduling coordinator for Little League baseball about finding a new location to build youth fields.

Robert Parr’s comments come after the council five weeks ago stopped construction due to soil quality issues at what used to be called Texas Independence Ballpark, which is now called Southeast Park.

Parr says there is a demand for youth baseball fields, in part because they have to cap the number of Little League players at around 1,000 and in part due to a record number of travelling teams.

Because Parr spoke during the public comment portion of the council’s meeting (on September 28, 2023), the council could not respond to his request.

The following Wednesday (October 4, 2023), mayor John Nichols said during his visit on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs that the city has money set aside for youth baseball fields and some land has been identified for another location.

Nichols says it will be a couple of years before new fields are constructed and opened.

Click below to hear comments from Robert Parr during the September 28, 2023 College Station city council meeting and from mayor John Nichols visit October 4, 2023 on The Infomaniacs.

