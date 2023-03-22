College Station ISD’s Superintendent Announces He Will Be Retiring

The College Station ISD school board will be looking for a new superintendent.

That is after Mike Martindale announces he will be retiring June 30, 2023.

Martindale said at the end of Tuesday night’s CSISD board meeting that “after 32 years (in public education that) it’s time for me to move on to other aspects of life.”

Martindale thanked the board for their support and he offered to assist the board in the selection of his successor.

Martindale is finishing his 16th year in CSISD…the last three as superintendent.

That follows four years as the district’s chief financial officer, four years as the first principal at College Station High School, and five years as principal at Rock Prairie elementary.

Click below for comments from Mike Martindale during the March 21, 2023 College Station ISD school board meeting.

Statement from College Station ISD:

“I am forever grateful for all of the colleagues I have been able to share this wonderful profession with over the last three decades,” Martindale said. “I want to specifically thank those in College Station ISD that welcomed me and my family to the community in July of 2007. After 32 years in public education, it is time for me to enter the next stage of my life.”

Martindale came to CSISD in 2007 as the Principal of Rock Prairie Elementary. He was the first principal of College Station High School and was hired as CFO and Deputy Superintendent in January 2016, before being named superintendent on April 21, 2020.

He led the district through a strategic planning process in 2021 and the community approved more than $78 million in bonds for renovations and technology. In addition, the voters of CSISD approved a Tax Ratification Election in November 2022 to substantially increase teacher and staff pay.

Martindale was named superintendent just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning. His leadership efforts during this time resulted in CSISD schools being one of the largest districts in Texas to open its doors for in-person learning in August of 2019, while also providing a viable online option for those who were not comfortable attending.

Martindale and his wife Alicia, who is a Spanish teacher at College Station High School, have two children. His daughter Ava is a senior at College Station High School and will be attending the University Texas-El Paso on a volleyball scholarship and his son Cooper is a sophomore.