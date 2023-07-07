College Station ISD’s New Superintendent Starts Monday

College Station ISD board members held a special meeting Thursday to officially hire the district’s next superintendent.

The board and Tim Harkrider agreed to a three year contract.

Dr. Harkrider, who starts Monday (July 10), gets a starting salary of $280,000 dollars plus contributions to a deferred salary agreement and a supplemental retirement plan.

Click HERE to read and download the contract signed by Tim Harkrider and the CSISD school board on July 6, 2023.

The new superintendent, who played baseball at the University of Texas, was also presented a Texas A&M baseball cap during the special meeting.

The official hiring followed a state mandated 21 day waiting period after Harkrider was named lone finalist.

Click below to hear comments from the July 6, 2023 CSISD school board meeting.