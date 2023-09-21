College Station ISD’s New Superintendent Addresses Those Interested In A Third Comprehensive High School

College Station ISD’s new superintendent shares with Brazos County government leaders this week about the district’s upcoming bond issue.

Tim Harkrider brought up talk about building a third comprehensive high school.

Harkrider told those attending the intergovernmental committee meeting that there is not the growth to justify the construction cost of $200 to $300 million dollars, followed by an operational cost of $6 million dollars.

He also said that the academic and athletic performances at Consolidated and College Station High Schools are balanced, which Harkrider considers is a rarity.

Voters in CSISD will decide in November, four bond propositions totaling more than $350 million dollars.

Click below to hear comments from Tim Harkrider at the September 18, 2023 Brazos County intergovernmental committee meeting.