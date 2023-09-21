College Station ISD’s New Superintendent Addresses Those Interested In A Third Comprehensive High School

September 21, 2023 Bill Oliver
WTAW 1620 94.5 College Station School District Featured

College Station ISD’s new superintendent shares with Brazos County government leaders this week about the district’s upcoming bond issue.

Tim Harkrider brought up talk about building a third comprehensive high school.

Harkrider told those attending the intergovernmental committee meeting that there is not the growth to justify the construction cost of $200 to $300 million dollars, followed by an operational cost of $6 million dollars.

He also said that the academic and athletic performances at Consolidated and College Station High Schools are balanced, which Harkrider considers is a rarity.

Voters in CSISD will decide in November, four bond propositions totaling more than $350 million dollars.

Click below to hear comments from Tim Harkrider at the September 18, 2023 Brazos County intergovernmental committee meeting.

 