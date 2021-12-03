Students and staff at College Station ISD’s Forest Ridge elementary school are still riding the high from this week’s visit by Texas education commissioner Mike Morath.

That’s according to principal Terresa Katt, who says Morath interacted with students and teachers during Wednesday’s appearance.

Katt says it was “delightful” for students and teachers alike to see Morath on the classroom floor interacting with students.

She was surprised that the commissioner asked for feedback on some of his initiatives. Morath told Katt “You guys are working on improvements, well, so am I.”

Click below for comments from Terresa Katt, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “College Station ISD's Forest Ridge elementary school still riding the high from a visit by the Texas education commissioner” on Spreaker.