College Station ISD’s 2021 Bond Committee Is Meeting With Administrators About Possibly Asking Voters Again To Approve Improvements To Athletic Facilities

College Station ISD school board members were told during their May meeting that their November 2021 bond steering committee is getting back together.

CSISD superintendent Mike Martindale said he and the committee will meet May 31 to discuss the possibility of asking voters again to approve improvements to athletic facilities.

Voters rejected Proposition D last November by about a five percent margin.

Earlier this month, some CSISD residents received a phone call about taking a survey about last November’s election.

The only information released thus far by CSISD is that the district hired a company to contact 300 residents.

Click below for comments from Mike Martindale from the May 17, 2022 CSISD school board meeting.