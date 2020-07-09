College Station ISD Superintendent Update On Preparing For 2020-2021 School Year

The College Station ISD school board is holding a special meeting next Wednesday.

That’s when superintendent Mike Martindale plans to roll out detailed instructional and operational plans for the school year that starts August 13th.

Before the board meeting, Martindale says campus administrators and teachers will get another chance to express their choices.

Martindale told reporters by the end of next week, parents and students will be asked their preference between classroom or online instruction.

Martindale says one subject that continues to be reviewed, is whether children ten years and older will be required to wear face coverings. He says whatever local decision could be made will be overridden by future executive orders by the governor.

Martindale says this week’s update by the Texas education commissioner did not reveal many new details about state requirements. Martindale says local administrators have been in constant contact with state officials since the pandemic.

Click below for comments from Mike Martindale, visiting with local reporters on July 8, 2020:

