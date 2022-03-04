College Station ISD Superintendent Announces Filling Two Department Head Vacancies

College Station ISD superintendent Mike Martindale announces filling two department head vacancies.

Martindale’s appointments will go to the CSISD school board for formal action on Tuesday.

CSISD’s new director of business services is Chris Neely. He has been with CSISD since 2011, most recently serving as assistant director. Neely takes over for Thad Lasater, who was hired last month as Brenham ISD’s chief financial officer.

CSISD’s interim director of early education services has been given that position on a permanent basis. Shelly Rice has been with CSISD since 1997. Before becoming interim director in January, Rice was in her seventh year as a mental health and disabilities specialist.

News release from College Station ISD:

Chris Neely, Director of Business Services

Chris Neely will be recommended to be the new Director of Business Services after serving roles as Assistant Director of Business Services and Accounting and Budget Coordinator in CSISD since 2011.

“Chris has grown to be an exceptional leader in our business office,” Martindale said. “He is an expert in our systems and has a tremendous understanding of school finance, specifically as it pertains to College Station ISD.”

In his role as Assistant Director of Business Services, he managed districtwide budgets, helped develop processes and procedures to improve district compliance and was instrumental in increasing the reporting capabilities of the district’s finance system.

Prior to his work in the district, Neely was a consultant at Deloitte & Touche in Dallas.

Neely earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in 2008 and a Master of Science in Management Information Systems in 2009 from the Texas A&M Mays Business School.

Neely and his wife Noel have two kids: Landon and Elise, who are in second grade and kindergarten at Spring Creek Elementary.

Shelly Rice, Director of Early Education Services

Shelly Rice is being recommended for a promotion to the position of Director of Early Education Services from her current role as Interim Director.

“Shelly is the perfect fit to lead the education of our youngest learners,” Martindale said. “She has a tremendous amount of passion for early education and has developed meaningful relationships with the families her programs serve.”

Prior to being named Interim Director in January, Rice served in the CSISD Early Education Department as a Mental Health and Disabilities Specialist since 2015. From 1997 to 2015, she was a Head Start teacher at Forest Ridge and Rock Prairie Elementaries. In 2009, she was named the Forest Ridge Teacher of the Year.

While teaching, Rice took on additional roles as the ESL Bilingual Summer School Coordinator from 2010 to 2015, and from 1998 to 2015 was an educator in ESL Summer School and Enrichment Summer School.

She began her career as a kindergarten teacher at Milam Elementary in Bryan ISD.

Rice received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Sam Houston State University in 1996, and a Master of Educational Administration from Texas A&M in 2011.

A life-long resident of College Station, Rice attended College Hills Elementary, Oakwood Intermediate, College Station Junior High (now AMCMS) and was a 1990 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School.