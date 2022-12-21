College Station ISD School Board’s Annual Review Of Campus Population Numbers Focus On Imbalance At Four Schools

December’s meeting of the College Station ISD school board was the annual discussion of campus population.

While the board officially decided against any boundary changes, the subject was brought up.

Board member Joshua Benn brought up Wellborn Middle School has almost 200 more students than College Station Middle School.

Superintendent Mike Martindale brought up the challenge of balancing campus populations in CSISD’s intermediate and middle schools.

The CSISD board also discussed Pecan Trail Intermediate having 316 more students than Cypress Grove.

And there was talk about building the second phase of College Station High School. That’s because CSHS is expected to be at 112 percent occupancy next year.

Consolidated High School will be at 94 percent and College View High School at 60 percent capacity.

Administrators also recommended monitoring populations at two elementaries. Pebble Creek is projected to exceed 110 percent capacity and Southwood Valley will near 110 percent capacity in future years.

