College Station ISD School Board Returns The First Day Of Classes To August 18

The first day of classes in College Station ISD has been moved back to the original date of August 18th.

Superintendent Mike Martindale confirmed that was the only recommendation he was making to the school board during Thursday’s special meeting.

Martindale says out of more than 12,000 students recorded out of 14,000 in CSISD, 63 percent will be taught in schools.

Martindale says 83 percent of teachers either have no preference or prefer to teach on campus.

