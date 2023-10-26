College Station ISD School Board Receives Update On Education Efforts Related To Their $351 Million Dollar Bond Proposal

October’s regular meeting of the College Station ISD school board included two reports on education efforts related to the $351 million dollar bond proposal.

As of October 17, superintendent Tim Harkrider said he and members of his leadership team held 49 presentations, with seven more to be held. Harkrider said the presentations have been well received by parents and community members.

A co chairman of the bond’s political action committee, Rick Bennett, said representatives of the PAC were at most of those meetings. Bennett said they are getting very positive feedback.

Click HERE to be directed to CSISD’s bond information website.

Click HERE to be directed to WTAW’s podcast interview with CSISD superintendent Tim Harkrider.

Click below to hear comments from Tim Harkrider and Rick Bennett from the October 17, 2023 CSISD board meeting.