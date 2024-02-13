College Station ISD School Board Receives Transportation Department Update

The February 7th special meeting of the College Station ISD school board, after the decision was made to call a bond election for this May, included a one hour update about the district’s transportation department.

Director Hector Silva went through a 46 page report that covered:

• Department Mission and Purpose

• Department Organization/Staffing

• Budget

• Bus Fleet

• Daily Transportation Data

• Recruiting and Training

• Safety

• Routing

• Challenges

• Performance Metrics

Silva says the biggest challenge is managing student behavior.

Another issue is motorists passing school buses that are stopped and have their stop signs extended. Silva says College Station police responds quickly when they report vehicles illegally passing their school buses.

Silva says they are investigating the purchase of new software that will allow parents to track their children getting on and off CSISD buses.

And he is looking forward to the purchase of 64 buses over the next three years, to reduce the number of buses that are more than ten years old.

Click HERE to read and download the 46 page CSISD transportation department report that was shared during the February 7, 2024 board meeting.

Click below for comments from Hector Silva during the February 7, 2024 College Station ISD school board meeting.