College Station ISD School Board Receives Recommendations From Their School Health Advisory Council

College Station ISD school board members are now reviewing recommendations from their school health advisory council (SHAC).

Most of the discussion during the board’s April meeting was one recommendation from the 34 member group.

In human sexuality curriculum, the recommendation is add instruction with parent permission to teach contraception and condom use “in terms of human use reality rates instead of theoretical laboratory rates”.

CSISD director of instruction Jeff Mann said this is part of the state board of education’s first changes to instructional materials for health and physical education classes in more than 20 years.

This applies to mandatory seventh grade and optional high school health classes.

Mann said a new state law requires parents of affected students to receive multiple requests from the district. The first will come before the start of the next school year.

If the district does not get parental permission, Mann said students do not face negative consequences.

CSISD board members are scheduled to act on SHAC recommendations May 19.

Click HERE to read and download the SHAC presentation from the April 19, 2022 College Station ISD board meeting.

Click HERE to read and download a health and physical education department presentation from the April 19, 2022 College Station ISD board meeting.

Click below to hear some of the comments from the April 19, 2022 College Station ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “College Station ISD school board receives recommendations from the district's school health advisory council” on Spreaker.