College Station ISD School Board Receives Progress Report On 2021 Bond Projects, Then Approves More Bond-Related Contracts And Purchases

The March meeting of the College Station ISD school board included a progress report on projects funded by the voter approved November 2021 bond issue.

CSISD facilities director Jon Hall provided a schedule of what will be $23 million dollars of construction and purchases at four campuses.

Hall’s report began with a multiyear renovation of Southwood Valley elementary that starts this summer, which includes the removal of iconic concrete tube window fixtures as part of a renovation of office space.

Hall also summarized what will be a multiple year renovation of Consolidated High School that begins this summer with addressing about half of the restrooms.

The update also included what will be done at Pebble Creek elementary and Cypress Grove intermediate schools.

Hall also brought up the new career and technical education agriculture building and other CTE projects, along with the rest of the project schedule for this summer.

CSISD board members then approved spending almost $8 million dollars on contracts and purchases from the 2021 bond issue.

$3.2 million goes to phase one construction at Southwood Valley, $3.1 million purchases 807 interactive boards for classrooms at 15 campuses, about $739,000 will purchase 505 computers for CSISD middle and high school employees, about $320,000 is for auditorium lighting upgrades at College Station and Consolidated High Schools, about $155,000 is to resurface the track at Consolidated Middle School, and about $138,000 is to replace the boiler at the CSISD natatorium.

