College Station ISD School Board Receives A Pandemic Update

More College Station ISD students are moving from virtual to in-person instruction.

Superintendent Mike Martindale told CSISD board members Tuesday night that there will be five percent more fifth through 12th grade students on school campuses for the next six weeks.

When the second six week period begins September 28th, 73 percent of fifth through 12th grade CSISD students will be in classrooms.

Martindale has also talked with secondary principals about hiring more teachers to take the load current instructors have experienced during the first six weeks.

Martindale says he will be visiting with elementary principals next week, as kindergarten through fourth graders are on nine week schedules.

As for pandemic activity, as of last Friday CSISD has ten students and three employees who were infected.

Click HERE to read and download the CSISD superintendent’s report from the September 15, 2020 CSISD school board meeting.

Click below for comments from Mike Martindale during the September 15, 2020 College Station ISD school board meeting.

