College Station ISD School Board Officially Sets November Bond Election

Voters in College Station ISD will be considering four bond propositions in this November’s election.

CSISD board members during Tuesday’s meeting did not change any of the almost $351 million dollars of recommendations made earlier this year.

Proposition “A”, at $285 million dollars, includes the following items listed in the ballot language: “District-wide safety, security, technology infrastructure and facilities maintenance improvements; Rock Prairie Elementary renovations; A&M Consolidated High School additions and renovations; College Station High School additions and renovations; Phase 2 of the Career and Technical Education Facility; College View High School CTE Cosmetology Lab; Middle School Playing Fields and Stadiums; security and renovations at the District’s Central Administration Office; transportation and bus parking; the purchase of necessary sites for school facilities; and the purchase of school buses and vehicles, and levying the tax in payment thereof.”

Proposition “B” is $14 million dollars that would be paid back in five years or less instead of 20 years to buy computers and other technology.

Proposition “C” is almost $38.5 million dollars for additions and renovations at the Consolidated high school football stadium and athletic fieldhouse and College Station high school’s football stadium.

And Proposition “D” is just over $13 million dollars for renovations to the baseball and softball stadiums at the two high schools.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the August 17, 2023 CSISD board meeting.

Click below to hear comments from CSISD board president Jeff Horak from the August 17, 2023 board meeting.