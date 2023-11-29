College Station ISD School Board Members Receive A School Nutrition Update

College Station ISD school board members receive an update at their November meeting about school nutrition.

Statistics from CSISD’s school nutrition director, Bridget Goodlett, includes the district each day prepares more than 8,000 student lunches and more than 3,000 breakfasts.

Goodlett also says CSISD students are eating more meals.

She compared the nutritional value of an entire meal as having less sodium than one fast food hamburger.

Goodlett leads a department of 130 employees with a total budget of $9.2 million dollars. She says CSISD’s grocery bill is $4.4 million dollars.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the November 14, 2023 CSISD school board meeting.

Click below to hear some of the comments about school nutrition during the November 14, 2023 CSISD school board meeting.