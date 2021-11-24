College Station ISD School Board Members Learn The Significance Of A Dessert Fork

November’s meeting of the College Station ISD school board included recognizing retiring board members Amanda Green and Mike Nugent.

After thanking their colleagues and the community, Nugent shared a story of a woman with cancer who loved dessert forks, because when she saw one on the table… it meant there was more to come…

Nugent then gifted the board members forks of their own.

Nugent says he believes the best is yet to come for the CSISD board and the community.

