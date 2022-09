The September meeting of the College Station ISD school board included an annual update on employees who are supporting the district’s education foundation.

Kimberly McAdams, who is one of the school board’s representatives on the foundation board, said 58 percent of employees made a pledge this year.

McAdams says pledges total $180,000 dollars. That is up 11 percent from last year.

Click below for comments from Kimberly McAdams from the September 23, 2022 CSISD school board meeting.