College Station ISD School Board Members Hire A New Principal

College Station ISD school board members on Tuesday (January 23) approved hiring a new principal at Spring Creek elementary.

Mindy Chapa, who served the last six years as assistant principal, takes over for Chris Southard, who was named principal at College View High School in December.

Click below for comments from CSISD superintendent Tim Harkrider about the hiring of Mindy Chapa during the January 23, 2024 board of trustees meeting.

According to a CSISD news release, Chapa has 20 years of experience in education, ten of which have been in campus administration.

She served as assistant principal at Kemp-Carver Elementary in Bryan ISD for four years, then as assistant principal at Spring Creek Elementary from 2018-2023. Chapa was named interim principal of Spring Creek Elementary in December of 2023.

Prior to administration, Chapa taught pre-K in Anderson-Shiro CISD and kindergarten in Bryan ISD.