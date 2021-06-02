College Station ISD School Board Members Hear Why Virtual Classes Will Not Be Held In The 2021-22 School Year

Before summer vacation started in College Station ISD, the announcement was made that there would be no virtual classes this fall.

Superintendent Mike Martindale told the CSISD school board that was based on results of a parent survey during the last week of April representing 1,283 students.

Responses came from parents representing 669 students. 190 students would have returned to online instruction if that had been offered, 324 would have returned to campuses “if things continue to improve with COVID-19”, and 155 would have returned to on-site learning.

By grade level, virtual instruction in CSISD was supported by the parents of as few as four incoming kindergarten students to as many as 30 incoming high school seniors.

Click below for comments from Mike Martindale during the May 18, 2021 CSISD school board meeting.