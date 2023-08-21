College Station ISD School Board Members Get An Update On 2021 Bond Funded Projects

College Station ISD school board members at last week’s regular meeting received an update on projects approved by voters in November of 2021.

The report from CSISD facilities director Jon Hall included the second of four years of renovating Consolidated High School, which covered 40 percent of the building.

During the summer, renovations were finished at Southwood Valley and Pebble Creek elementary schools.

Hall also gave a progress report on security vestibules at nine elementary and three elementary schools, CSISD’s natatorium, and the CTE ag barn…where construction began in May.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the August 15, 2023 College Station ISD school board meeting.

Click below to hear some of Jon Hall’s comments during the August 15, 2023 CSISD board meeting.