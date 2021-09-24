College Station ISD School Board Members Are Asked To Consider Mask Requirements

College Station ISD school board members are asked during Tuesday’s monthly meeting to consider mask requirements.

Four speakers made the request during the public comment portion of the meeting. There was no board reaction because state law does not allow a response to items that are not on the agenda.

A College Hills fourth grade student, nine year old Madeline Gendron, called for a mask requirement for elementary students.

She was followed by three parents seeking mask requirements. A fourth parent sought action by campus principals to send students home when they display pandemic symptoms.

Before public comments, CSISD superintendent Mike Martindale reported CSISD’s infection rate is less than one percent of the district’s teachers and students. One of the parents said there are more cases than what is reported on CSISD’s dashboard.

Click below to hear public comments during the September 21, 2021 College Station ISD board meeting. Speakers were a student, Madeleine DeJesus Gendron, and parents Patrick Gendron, Nancy Plankey Vidile, Natalia Goldberg, and Nataliya Pakhotina.

