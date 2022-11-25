College Station ISD School Board Members Approve Buying More Land In South College Station

College Station ISD school board members come out of executive session at the end of their November meeting to make the motion and approve a land purchase of nearly $4 million dollars.

Nothing else was said by board members or administrators about the purchase of 60 acres along Arrington Road between Indian Lakes Drive and Wyndham Ranch Road.

This property is located to 40 acres that the district currently owns.

According to a memo given to the school board, the exact use for this land has not been determined.

Money for the $3,883,100 purchase, which includes fees and closing costs, comes from the November 2021 bond.

