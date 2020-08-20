College Station ISD School Board Meeting Includes A Review Of The First Day Of Classes

Tuesday night’s College Station ISD school board meeting included a review of the first day of classes from superintendent Mike Martindale.

Martindale reported 68 percent of students went to school and 32 percent are learning online.

By campus, the highest percentage of in-person students was Greens Prairie elementary at 76 percent. The lowest percentage was Rock Prairie elementary at 55 percent.

The review also included a report from Consolidated high school senior Zachary Yeager.

As of Monday, 2,400 CSISD students had registered to ride buses. Normally, ridership is around 4,000 students.

For the first day of classes in CSISD, the district distributed 75,900 disposable masks, 13,885 reusable masks, 533 containers of hand sanitizer, 99 hand sanitizer stations, 2,186 bottles of disinfectant spray, 1,800 boxes of disinfectant wipes, and 1,185 sneeze guards.

Martindale also shared the following pandemic protocol policy:

“College Station ISD will report all positive cases and identify close contacts to the Brazos County Health Department using the COVID 19 Reporting for Brazos County Schools form. When a specific area of a facility has >10% or an entire facility is >3% of active confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, CSISD will work with the Brazos County Health District to determine the most appropriate action to take. This action might result in a classroom, facility, or District closure for a designated period of time.”

