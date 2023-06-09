College Station ISD School Board Holding A Special Meeting Monday Where Members Could Decide On A Lone Finalist For Superintendent

College Station ISD school board members are holding a special meeting Monday afternoon, where members could decide on a lone finalist for superintendent.

This follows five meetings between May 31 and June 6 where the board interviewed an undisclosed number of candidates.

Whenever the board names a lone finalist, then there is a 21 day waiting period before the hiring becomes official.

Monday’s meeting, which begins at noon, includes an opportunity for public comment on agenda items.

In addition to the possible selection of a superintendent, the board will consider hiring assistant principals at Consolidated and College Station High Schools, College Station and Wellborn Middle Schools, and Pecan Trail and Oakwood Intermediate Schools.

The agenda also includes possible changes in CSISD’s stipends for special education positions.

After the public comment period, the board will meet privately in executive session before returning to open session to take any final actions in public.