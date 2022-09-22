College Station ISD School Board Hires School Resource Deputies For Elementary And Intermediate Campuses

The Brazos County sheriff’s office and College Station ISD school board members agree to deploy two more school resource deputies.

CSISD deputy superintendent Molley Perry says both will serve intermediate and elementary campuses as a positive law enforcement presence by being mentors and problem solvers.

This will give CSISD nine school resource deputies…joining one who covers the entire district, three at middle schools, and three who are assigned to high schools.

Click HERE to read and download the interlocal agreement between College Station ISD and Brazos County.

Click below to hear comments from Molley Perry during the September 20, 2022 College Station ISD school board meeting.

