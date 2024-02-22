College Station ISD School Board Hires Five New Administrators

College Station ISD school board members during two meetings in February, hires five new administrators.

One is a new position of assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. Board member Joshua Benn responded to constituents who questioned adding another central office administrator.

The CSISD board also approved the superintendent’s recommendation to move human resources (HR) director Josh Symank to the newly created assistant superintendent of operations. The board then filled the HR vacancy by promoting assistant director Bridget Cooper.

The board also hired a new special education director and assistant principal at Spring Creek elementary school.

Presenting the candidates during the CSISD board’s February 20th meeting was Sara Goolsby, who was hired by the new superintendent last October as the district’s new chief of staff and school leadership.

Click below to hear comments from Joshua Benn during the February 20, 2024 College Station ISD school board meeting.

News releases from College Station ISD announcing the new administrator hirings during CSISD board meetings on February 7 and February 20, 2024:

The CSISD Board of Trustees approved Josh Symank, director of human resources, as CSISD’s new assistant superintendent of operations during its special workshop on Feb. 7. Symank has 18 years of experience in education, 17 of which have been in CSISD. He began his career in 2006 as a teacher in Calhoun County ISD, then moved to College Station ISD the next year. Symank taught in CSISD for four years before transitioning to campus administration. He served as assistant principal at College Station Middle School, then Pebble Creek Elementary School before being named principal for Oakwood Intermediate School in 2015. Symank was named the director of human resources in 2022. Symank earned his Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University in 2006 and his Master’s of Education in Administration from Sam Houston State in 2008. “I am honored and humbled to continue serving our district in this new role,” said Symank. “Having been shaped by the exceptional leadership in our district, it’s a great privilege to support our educators, staff and students.”

The CSISD Board of Trustees approved Penné Liefer, Christy Beaudry, Bridget Cooper, and Melanie Young to serve in administrative roles during its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 20.

Penné Liefer was named CSISD’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning. Liefer comes to CSISD from Bastrop ISD with 26 years of experience in education, 21 of which have been in administrative positions. Her career began as a math teacher before transitioning to campus administration, where she spent three years as an assistant principal, then four years as a principal in Humble ISD. Throughout her career, Liefer has held various roles in central administration including director for campus and departmental support, executive director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment, chief academic officer, and associate superintendent of administrative services and human resources, which is her most recent role. Liefer earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Texas State University and Master’s in Educational Leadership from Sam Houston State University. “I feel very privileged and honored to serve College Station ISD in this role,” said Liefer. “I am excited to work with Dr. Harkrider and the dedicated team of educators and administrators that serve the students in this great district.”

Christy Beaudry was named CSISD’s executive director of special services. She joins CSISD from Clear Creek ISD with 21 years of experience in education, 16 of which have been in administrative roles. She began her career in Lumberton ISD as an elementary school teacher before taking positions as a diagnostician with education cooperatives, serving students from early childhood through 12th grade. Beaudry spent eight years as a campus administrator, serving as an assistant principal for six years, then principal for two years. Moving into central administration, she served as the assistant director for early learning before transitioning to her most recent position as the director of special education. Beaudry earned her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies, Master of Special Education, and Master of Educational Leadership from Lamar University. “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to collaborate with staff, students and the College Station community in this role,” said Beaudry. “I’m looking forward to working alongside the special services team to support students and build capacity with department and campus staff.”

Bridget Cooper, CSISD’s assistant director of human resources, was named CSISD’s director of human resources. She has 26 years of experience in education, two of which have been in CSISD. She began her career as a fourth-grade teacher in Bryan ISD, where she spent 24 years serving in roles including Title I specialist, professional development specialist, Teacher Advancement Program master teacher, assistant principal, and principal. Cooper was named CSISD’s assistant director of human resources in 2022. Cooper earned her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas A&M University and Master of Education in School Administration from Lamar University. “There are so many great things going on in CSISD, and I am excited to continue to be a part of supporting the district and its staff in this role,” said Cooper.

Melanie Young, math interventionist at Southwood Valley Elementary, was named the assistant principal at Spring Creek Elementary. Young has 12 years of experience in education, nine of which have been in CSISD. She started her career as an elementary school teacher in Bryan ISD where she taught for three years. Young came to CSISD and continued teaching for five years at Spring Creek Elementary before transitioning to academic leadership, where she currently serves as a math interventionist. Additionally, she was named the 2020 Spring Creek Elementary Teacher of the Year, has participated in the CSISD Teacher Leadership Academy, serves as a CSISD teacher mentor, and serves on the CSISD curriculum writing team. Young earned her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas A&M University and Master of Education in School Administration from Lamar University. “I feel blessed to have the opportunity to serve as assistant principal at Spring Creek and be back with my Cardinal family,” said Young. “Amazing things are happening on this campus and I can’t wait to be a part of it as we learn and grow together. While I’m sad to leave Southwood Valley, I’m excited for the relationships I will get to build with new staff, students, and families.”