College Station ISD school board members continue to be pressed for repairs and expansion of athletic facilities at Consolidated High School.

19 students and six parents spoke during the January board meeting. The photo associated with this podcast is Consolidated High School freshman Molly Meadows, who was one of the speakers.

Many called on the board to hold a bond issue this May. The deadline to call a May election is in February. Instead, board members decided they want to first get the findings of a consultant’s report that is scheduled for next month.

Board president Jeff Horak said administrators will take care of health and safety issues.

Vice president Joshua Benn, who expressed his frustration with those who say the board favors College Station High School over Consol, told WTAW News that six of the board’s seven members are either Consol graduates or whose children go to Consol or are on track to attend Consol.

Click below for comments from the January 17, 2023 College Station ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “College Station ISD school board hears from 25 public speakers wanting improvements at Consolidated High School athletic facilities” on Spreaker.