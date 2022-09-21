College Station ISD School Board Extends The Superintendent’s Contract Another Year

Tuesday night’s College Station ISD school board meeting ended with a one year extension of superintendent Mike Martindale’s contract.

The only comments from board members was asking for the motion, making and seconding the motion, and making a unanimous vote.

Martindale, who was promoted to superintendent in April 2020, received the same two percent raise as other CSISD employees.

His contract extension goes through June of 2025.

Martindale’s CSISD career began in 2007 as principal at Rock Prairie elementary, he was the first principal when College Station High School opened in 2012, and he moved to the central office in January 2016 as deputy superintendent and chief financial officer.

Click below for comments from the September 21, 2022 College Station ISD school board meeting.