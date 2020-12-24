College Station ISD School Board Continues Discussing Possible Bond Issue In November 2021

December’s College Station ISD school board meeting included a second report from administrators laying the groundwork for a possible bond issue next November.

Chief financial officer Amy Drozd says without raising the tax rate, the bond issue could be between $44 and $58 million dollars. The amount depends on CSISD’s assessed valuation.

No one expressed opposition to pursuing bond money for renovating facilities, a list of maintenance items that includes heating/air conditioning systems, roofs, plumbing and electrical work, safety and security items, undefined Fine Arts issues, technology purchases, and buying land.

A potential time includes a continuing assessment by administrators through March 2021, followed by the board creating a facilities committee in April.

Click HERE to read and download presentation material from the December 15, 2020 College Station ISD board meeting.

Click below for comments from Amy Drozd and superintendent Mike Martindale during the December 15, 2020 College Station ISD board meeting.

Listen to “College Station ISD school board continues discussion of a possible bond issue in November 2021” on Spreaker.