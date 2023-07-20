College Station ISD School Board Continues Discussing A Proposed $351 Million Dollar Bond Issue

College Station ISD school board members will officially decide in August what to ask voters to approve in a bond issue this November.

During the July 18 CSISD board meeting, the board reviewed options for ballot language where CSISD voters will be asked to approve four propositions.

Currently, the total of the propositions is nearly $351 million dollars. If all four propositions are approved, board members were told that will increase the property tax rate by two cents.

The board was presented two options for the ballot language of the general proposition, which is the largest at $285 million dollars. Bond counsel Jeff Gulbis said cost savings from any of the 12 projects in the general proposition could be applied if another project in that group is more expensive.

The smallest of the propositions, asks CSISD voters to borrow $14 million dollars to buy computers and other technology equipment. Gulbis suggested including ballot language stating that those purchases will be paid off in five years.

Due to state law, there are separate propositions for the technology purchases, improvements to the football stadiums at Consolidated and College Station High Schools, and another for improvements to the baseball and softball fields at the two high schools.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the July 18, 2023 College Station ISD school board meeting.

Click below to hear some of the comments from the July 18, 2023 College Station ISD school board meeting.