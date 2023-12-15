College Station ISD School Board Bringing Back Its Bond Advisory Committee

The College Station ISD school board is exploring a third attempt to ask voters to approve bond financing for updating current athletic facilities at Consolidated and College Station High Schools.

Approval was given at Tuesday’s (December 12) meeting to reconvene the bond advisory committee.

The board was told the committee is expected to meet three times after the Christmas break before sending its recommendations.

Before the unanimous vote, board members and administrators shared what they would like the committee to study and discuss.

Click HERE to read and download the memo presented to the CSISD board about bringing back the bond advisory committee.

Click HERE to read and download the amended charter of the bond advisory committee.

Click below to hear comments from the December 12, 2023 CSISD board of trustees meeting.

Listen to “College Station ISD school board is bringing back its bond advisory committee” on Spreaker.