College Station ISD School Board Being Asked To Return The Start Of Classes To August 18

The College Station ISD school board is being asked to delay the start of classes.

A special meeting will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. to consider moving the first day from Thursday, August 13 to the following Tuesday, the 18th.

Superintendent Mike Martindale says the 18th, which was the original date, gives teachers three more planning days.

No other changes are being proposed to the CSISD calendar.

Martindale also reminds parents to return surveys indicating where their children will be taught during the first six weeks.

Martindale said from surveys reflecting 7,200 of the district’s 14,000 students, 65 percent chose classrooms and the remainder being taught online.

Martindale says 60 percent of teachers prefer teaching in classrooms and 24 percent have no preference.

