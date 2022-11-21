College Station ISD School Board Awards Contract For Security Improvements At 12 Campuses

November’s College Station ISD school board meeting included awarding a contract for security improvements at 12 campuses.

The $818,000 dollar contract affects all three CSISD intermediate campuses and nine of the ten elementary campuses. Improvements at Southwood Valley elementary were completed last summer.

CSISD facilities director Jon Hall said similar work will be done at their middle and high schools. Hall said the elementary and intermediate campuses are being done first because they are not staffed with school resource deputies.

Hall says the improvements will start during Christmas break and be done by the end of the spring semester.

No details of the security improvements were made public at the board meeting and were limited during the process of selecting a contractor.

The project was initially going to be paid from CSISD’s 2021 bond. But the district is applying for state money through a new grant program.

Click HERE to read and download a memo from CSISD facilities director Jon Hall.

Click HERE to read and download a memo from CSISD chief financial officer Amy Drozd.

Click below for comments from Jon Hall during the November 15, 2022 College Station ISD school board meeting.