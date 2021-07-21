College Station ISD School Board Authorizes November Bond Election That Has Four Propositions

College Station ISD school board members Tuesday night authorized a November bond election that has four propositions.

The $83,160,000 package, if voters approve all four propositions, is promoted to not raise the debt service portion of CSISD’s property tax rate.

Click HERE to read and download a memo from CSISD superintendent Mike Martindale.

Click HERE to read and download additional information about the four propositions.

There is a $2,970,000 proposition to renovate the CSISD natatorium. The board was told Tuesday that 75 percent of the project would involve aesthetics.

There is a $5,035,000 proposition to expand and renovate the stadiums at Consolidated and College Station High Schools.

There is a $4,525,000 proposition to purchase technology that by state law can not be included with another proposition.

The largest proposition, which totals $70,630,000, includes the following:

● Campus renovations for A&M Consolidated High School, Southwood Valley Elementary School, Pebble Creek Elementary School, and Cypress Grove Intermediate:

○ A&M Consolidated High School projects include roof repair, restroom renovations, flooring, paint, signage, casework, doors, ceiling improvements, orchestra/band hall upgrades, and auditorium renovations.

○ Southwood Valley Elementary School projects include interior finishes upgrades, reconfiguration of the front-office area, and site drainage/concrete improvements.

○ Pebble Creek Elementary School projects include interior finishes upgrades and front-office area renovations.

○ Cypress Grove Intermediate projects include interior finish upgrades.

● General Equipment/Infrastructure Replacements and Repairs:

○ HVAC equipment replacements at Forest Ridge Elementary School, A&M Consolidated Middle School, and College Station Middle School and miscellaneous repairs and replacements at various campuses.

○ Roofs, general repairs, and site improvements, include student drop-off canopies at Rock Prairie Elementary and College Hills Elementary, foundation repair at Oakwood Intermediate School, cafeteria serving lines renovation at A&M Consolidated Middle School, and track surface replacement and striping at A&M Consolidated Middle School.

○ LED lighting upgrades at Southwood Valley Elementary, Pebble Creek Elementary, Rock Prairie Elementary, Creek View Elementary, and Oakwood Intermediate.

○ Other replacements and repairs include site improvements at Rock Prairie Elementary, Forest Ridge Elementary, Oakwood Intermediate, and Creek View Elementary and districtwide playground improvements.

● Districtwide Technology Infrastructure and Audio/Visual Equipment Upgrades:

○ Technology is a core component of a CSISD’s student’s everyday education. This will provide campus-level infrastructure enhancements to include wireless access points, cabling, network switch ports and power supplies, campus servers, and battery backups.

○ To support the campus-level infrastructure, enhancements are needed districtwide, including firewall, internet filter, storage area network, server upgrades, network access management, and security upgrades.

● Career & Technology Education (CTE):

○ Construction of a CTE Complex – Phase 1, which will be an Ag Science center to house animals. As part of a future and more comprehensive districtwide CTE Complex, construction of Phase 1 of a districtwide CTE Complex will be an Agricultural Science Facility and would house student animal projects, support areas, practice arena and classroom space.

○ A&M Consolidated High School CTE renovations include greenhouse repair, addition of a covered area for construction program, culinary lab upgrades, expanded ag facility area, upgrades to ag mechanics lab, and CTE equipment replacement.

○ College Station High School CTE renovations include greenhouse repair and an addition of a covered area for construction program.

● Land Purchase:

○ As College Station continues to grow, the district must be vigilant in meeting the needs of this growth through the purchase of land for future schools and facilities.

● Transportation:

○ The purchase of approximately 24 new buses will replace existing buses and add districtwide transportation capacity. This will also include the expansion of the existing bus parking area at the district’s transportation center.

● Fine Arts Instruments and Equipment:

○ As CSISD’s Fine Arts programs continue to expand, music instrument and equipment replacement and expansion is critical to the needs of the programs at the high school, middle school, and intermediate school campuses.

● District-Wide Safety and Security Upgrades:

○ CSISD is continually monitoring and evaluating security infrastructure and protocols across the district at all facilities and have identified security needs that will provide districtwide security improvements.