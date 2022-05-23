College Station ISD School Board Approves Updated Policy On High School Grading And Class Ranking

May’s meeting of the College Station ISD school board included finalizing an updated policy on a new high school grading and class rank policy.

That follows the work of a 58 member committee that began last September.

Letters were sent to this year’s seventh graders in CSISD. That’s the first group to be impacted by the updated policy because these students can take high school classes next year as eighth graders.

CSISD board members stressed to administrators, reminding those students and their parents of a June ninth deadline to make any schedule changes.

